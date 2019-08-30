Clean and protect: found a way to bring the gut in order
The scientists were able to prove that goat milk is a natural remedy for the normalization of the gastrointestinal tract. This conclusion was made after a study whose purpose was to determine the product that will protect the human intestines.
Digestive problems can bring down any man. The intestine is regularly exposed to attacks of harmful bacteria, to cope with which will help goat’s milk.
British scientists have found that this familiar drink effectively cleans and refreshes the intestine. All in prebiotic oligosaccharides that stimulate the growth of bacteria. Due to the emergence of a new, healthy bacteria creates an ecosystem within the intestines, which suppress pathogenic environment, writes VistaNews.
Goat milk is useful not only for adults but also for children. Scientists call it the natural replacement for female breast milk. Oligosaccharides in it are of great benefit to the intestines of an infant, develop immunity and protect from infections. Despite the impressive results, it is worth noting that to use the product carefully, as there is a risk of intolerance.