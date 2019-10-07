“Clean up the fascist scum”: Solovyov told how Putin will take Ukraine without a single…
Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said, why Russia urges Ukraine to perform “the formula Steinmeier” at the Donbass. Explanation of Solovyov, it becomes clear that under the guise of the return of the Donbass, the Kremlin is seeking the collapse of the whole Ukraine.
“The Novorossiya project is not over, it just begun, “—said Solovyov. According to him, Donetsk and Luhansk, received a special status within Ukraine, will be an example for other regions, and the separatist will have a powerful incentive. Ukraine can no longer be not controlled by Russia.
“To cleanse Ukraine from fascist uncleanand… to Raise the head of Kharkov, Odessa, Dnieper… In the shortest possible time, not Donetsk and Lugansk will be ours and the whole of Ukraine. And without firing a shot. Through the use of diplomacy and guerrilla otradoin,” explained the plans of the Kremlin propagandist.
Recall plan, announced Solovyov, very similar to those scenarios, which at the time was warned Ukraine politicians. “Returned” to Ukraine, the Donbass in the Russian context called bomb quick action and cancer, triggering a chain reaction.
In the Kremlin, the signing of Ukraine “formula Steinmeier” for Donbass called a “major success” of Russia.
