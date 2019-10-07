Cleansing prayer! To pray for ancestral sins of several generations
The causes of adverse events in our life can lie in the distant past. Blood relatives up to the 12th tribe, is able to influence what is happening. Moreover, it is impossible to know about all the sins committed by their ancestors. For this reason, it is important to say a prayer, aiding in the cleansing of the sort, and perform related actions.
The first rule is that a person needs 12 times for one month to attend the temple.
In this place the conversation with God will be effective. On arrival at the Church, you must perform the ritual of forgiveness. Purification of family karma in need of prayer before icons of Jesus Christ or the virgin.
It is important to do the preparation before the procedure. It includes making a list of relatives, which is prayer, and the purchase of three candles.
The ritual of forgiveness performed as follows:
• 1st candle – the soul and the health of people, deliberately inflicted the harm.
• 2nd candle is for the forgiveness of the people, met on the way.
• 3rd candle – for the people who would harm, intentionally or accidentally.
In this way the cleansing process is not over. At home you need to read the prayer of forgiveness ancestral sins. This should be done in the evening for 40 days. This path will be long, but the effort will be worth it, as the man will be able to get rid of the sins of his relatives.
Recommended to learn the text of the prayer, but to read is not prohibited. During the ritual have to repeat it three times. Finally, we thank the Lord God for what you have. The achievement of the desired would not be far off when the proper conduct of ritual and sincerity.
So there are strong family relationship? Will the prayer to escape family karma? Share your opinion on this subject in the comments.
“Lord, I apologize to everyone that I wittingly or unwittingly offended in this life and my past lives.
Lord, forgive all who hurt me consciously or unconsciously in this life or my previous lives.
Lord, I ask forgiveness for all my deceased relatives.
Lord, I ask forgiveness for all my living relatives.
Lord, I apologize to all people who, willingly or unwillingly, in word, deed or thought have offended my ancestors.
God, please cleanse, heal and protect me, my family and all of my family and fill me with Your Power Holy spirit, light, love, harmony, strength and health.
Lord, please cleanse my family.
In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy spirit.
Amen.”
Every time a prayer for forgiveness kind of needs to be repeated three times. In the end don’t forget to thank the Lord for all that we have.
“Lord, thank You for everything You give me.
I thank the Power of Your Holy spirit, all the forces of light, heaven, earth and all the saints who pray to the Lord about my forgiveness.”