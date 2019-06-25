Cliffs of Madeira coated “plastic rust”
Pollution of the oceans with plastic waste took a new form, which have alarmed scientists.
On the cliffs of the volcanic island of Madeira (Portugal) noticed “plastic rust” – a crust that covers the surface like algae or lichens.
Such waste can be dangerous for creatures that live and feed in rocky areas.
According to eyewitnesses, “cork” looks like bubble gum or toothpaste. The scientists took several samples of material for analysis and found that this polyethylene is a popular polymer that is included in the package and food packaging.
Pollution has already covered 10% of the coastline, according to
He was first spotted in 2016. Three years later it turned out that plastic is not only not disappeared, but began to spread on the surfaces.
Scientists found it difficult to say where it came from – probably from the activities of fishermen or tourists.
Recently, on plastic layers began nest of snails. Experts have expressed concern that they will begin to absorb the plastic particles, and those firmly embedded in the local food chain.
This is the first known case of plastic formations on the rocky shores. But in 2014 on the Hawaiian beach, Camilo found the so-called “plasticamente” – a mix of beach sediment, particles of lava and molten plastic.
Earlier it was reported that in the Pacific, re-launched the “trap” for garbage collection. An earlier experiment found to be ineffective.