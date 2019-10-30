Climate change: scientists warned about the threat of flooding of houses about 1 billion people
Scientists believe that in the next 30 years because of global warming and climate change sea levels could rise so much that their homes will be forced to smoke about 1 billion people. About it writes RBC.
About 1 billion people in the world now live in areas lying not more than 10 m above sea level, with about a quarter — no more than 1 m. In the next few decades, many may have to leave their homes, warn the authors of a study published in the journal Nature.
The scientists write that even if immediate action to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, Global sea level by the end of the XXI century will rise by about 50 cm (in the XX century — at 11-16 cm). In the worst case it can go up to 2 m, leading to flooding of vast territories inhabited by hundreds of millions of people.
Scientists estimate that by 2050 areas, where approximately 300 million people would fall below the level of average annual coastal flooding. This means that they at least once a year will be threatened by severe flooding. According to the same forecast, by 2100 the territory, home to 200 million people may be below sea level that will make the earth uninhabitable.
“Evidence shows that the vulnerable areas of the lives far more people than we thought,” said one of the study’s authors and head of organization Climate Central Benjamin Strauss. According to him, the authorities need to take immediate measures to prevent “economic and humanitarian disaster.”
The greatest threat, according to the findings of the scientists looming over the densely populated coastal areas of eight Asian countries — China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Japan, where about 150 million people, or approximately 70% of all potential immigrants. However, serious problems, as estimated by Climate Central, will have to face and other States. In 19 countries, in particular in the UK, Brazil, Egypt, Nigeria, etc., by the year 2100 can be submerged or uninhabitable areas, which are inhabited by 1 million people.
Small island States, according to the forecast of scientists, and is threatened by death. According to experts, in the Marshall Islands, three-quarters, and in the Maldives a third of the population lives in places that in the next 80 years can disappear under water.
“And long before these lands will be flooded, residents will be faced with salinization of freshwater sources and frequent floods. In small island States, the earth could become uninhabitable long before the flood”, — experts warn.
The study also notes that the rise in Global sea level will threaten the lives of several hundred million people, despite the fact that their place of residence will remain unflooded. According to experts, the threat of annual flooding due to coastal floods hovering over areas where now there are 360 million to 640 million people.