Climatologists have found a way to predict the weather in the future
Climate scientists from the Observatory of Mauna Loa in Hawaii have stated that science is able to more accurately predict weather changes on the planet. For this purpose they intend to use the ancient fossilized plankton from the era of Pliocene.
It is reported portal zapredelami.net.
Experts have recently registered the highest concentration of carbon dioxide in human history. In fact, the last time CO 2 levels exceeded 400 ppm was during the Pliocene, the geologic era between two and five million years ago, when the oceans have risen 50 feet higher, and a small ice cap barely sticking to the poles.
About 20 years ago, scientists have discovered that they can determine past temperatures based on the chemical analysis of a certain kind of fossilized shell of a type of plankton called foraminifera.
Since then, scientists have learned that the measurements of foraminifera may be distorted chemistry of the ocean, so instead, the scientists used the fat produced by other plankton, called coccolithophores. When the environment is warm, coccolithophore produce a slightly different type of fat than when it is cold, and paleoclimatology can identify changes to the fat remaining in oceanic sediments to determine the sea surface temperature.
Climatologists have found that the temperature difference between the Eastern and Western sides of the Pacific really decreased, but it was not sufficiently pronounced. The Eastern Pacific became warmer than the Western, which caused the weakening of the trade winds and the changing nature of precipitation. Dry places, such as Peru and Arizona, could be more humid. These results from the Pliocene are consistent with what is predicted by future climate models due to the fact that the CO 2 levels reach 400 ppm.