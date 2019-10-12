Climb over the fences: the family of car crash started a hunt for journalists (photo)
Family sick Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which began to interact with fans on social media, accused the media of lying and harassment.
“We are not ready for the visits of uninvited guests, we do not accept that representatives of different media were watching at the hospital or at home, climb over fences, block machine family and send them the camera to person; when trying to break through the guard post, never mind the rest of the visitors and employees of medical institution; when looking for insiders willing to sell it ill of man” — outraged relatives of the actress.
They also published photos of media representatives who are on duty near the house and hospital of the actress.
“We want the country know its “heroes” in the face”, — said the relatives of the actress.
Relatives also said that information about precomatose condition is false.
We will remind that earlier the media managed to “bury” Zavorotnyuk.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter