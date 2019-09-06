Clip about how a man robs a Museum in St. Petersburg, collected the day more than a million views online…
Wednesday, September 4, the king of pop of Russia Phillip Kirkorov has released a striking video for the song “Lunar guest,” which in just 40 hours was collected on the YouTube channel GUTSERIEV MEDIA over a million views.
To the surprise of many, the movie length is just over 7 minutes Kirkorov appears in the image of himself — the “king” of the Russian stage, the person all know.
However, he tells us about his second life — cunning of the criminal who committed the most daring robberies.
Together with accomplices Philippe robs Russian Museum in St. Petersburg. After retiring from the chase on channels North of the capital, the criminals reach the port and leave. With a huge blue diamond in his pocket, Philip returned to his usual life, where he is dressed in bright clothes and wears a crown on his head.
“It is noteworthy that the lyricism of the song written by Mikhail Gutseriev, and the lack of obvious nonsense in the plot of the clip praised him, even those who used clips Kirkorov to watch not loved.” — written criticism on the web.
“Not a bad song compared to “the Tightness was gone, Color mood blue” and “Ibiza”, “Kirkorov urgently in Hollywood! To Stallone in “the Expendables 4” — note users.
In this favorable assessment of the clip ready to give even serious criticism. So, one of them comments, “Telepro” stated that the clip is remarkable for the fact that moving away from such a “trend” of recent months as “Haypost”. Among such rollers, the expert classifies “Hooked” and “Alcoholic,” Pirozhkova, “Liker” Olga Buzova and others.
With “Lunar guest,” Philip just walked away from similar developments, he said, and still not lose.
Indeed, at the time of writing news — five in the morning on Saturday — the video received 1 million 200 thousand views and almost five thousand likes.
As previously reported “FACTS” Philip is often a protagonist of gossip columns, not only through his creativity but also scandalous outputs. So, in August he was in news of show-business due to the fact that he cursed at the organizers of “New wave”.
