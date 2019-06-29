Close attention to their health may harm
To monitor their well-being is useful but too much attention to their health it can also destroy.
Fifteen percent of adults in the US use different apps and gadgets, which regularly or from time to time monitor the symptoms of certain diseases. The number of such people is growing, experts say. This is a definite plus, but there is a downside. Experts say that close attention to their health can harm people: healthier from the ongoing monitoring of symptoms he certainly will not, but suffer from a nocebo effect – it may well be. The arguments of the doctors on this occasion are given in the edition of WIRED.
In the case of nocebo, the person feels worse in a situation when it receives negative information about their own health. In other words, if some application will show that the person has a lack of quality sleep, it really runs the risk of real insomnia.
In Canada scientists have conducted a study involving patients who underwent trauma to the lower back. Subjects who did physical therapy, were divided into two groups, one of which the participants engaged in “diary of pain”, which was supposed to evaluate daily occurring in the back feeling in the back on a scale from 0 to 10 points. As a result, in the group in which the volunteers paid close attention to all the nuances of your discomfort, after three months of therapy recovered only 52% of people while in the group without diaries — 79%.
“Too careful monitoring of the parameters of one’s own body can become a source of unnecessary anxiety and harm to health due to the nocebo effect,” stated the experts.