Close friendship with Bogdan Zelenskiy dedicated caustic fotozhabu

| August 6, 2019 | News | No Comments
Ukrainians continue to make fun of the close friendship of the head of the office of the President Andrei Bogdan and President Vladimir Zelensky.

This time the network broke another back to Bogdan, the prototype for which was a picture of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Lady with an ermine”. The network immediately began to comment on the new “masterpiece”.

Note that, according to many researchers, “Lady with an ermine is a portrait of Cecilia gallerani, mistress of Lodovico Sforza, nicknamed Il Moro, Duke of Milan.

It should be noted that the head of the Office of President Vladimir Zelenskiy, Andrei Bogdan, has long been a target of jokes on the part of users of the Ukrainian segment of the Internet. In particular, many note that Zelensky is not often seen in public without a company of Bogdan.

