Closed roads, snow captured and killed: a powerful storm moves from West to East US
A powerful winter storm will leave California, but first, leave 3 feet (91.4 cm) of snow in the Northern counties of Ventura and Kern, to 3.46 inches (8.7 cm) of rain in Los Angeles and 3.19 inches (8,10 cm) in the County of San Bernardino. Residents are already faced with the closure of roads, 5-hour wait in the snow captivity. Has not done without victims.
From Los Angeles and San Diego there were numerous reports of flooding. People had to be rescued from cars, drowning in the flood.
Due to snow at higher elevations in southern California shut down roads and highways.
USA Today reports the death of a person. 60-year-old woman died in the County of San Diego around 6:50 a.m. after the vehicle she was a passenger, lost control and swerved off the road onto the promenade.
The victim, who was not wearing a seat belt, was in the back seat. She was thrown forward into the windshield. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said in an interview with FOX5 employee of the California highway patrol, Jeff Christie. He said that the accident was the result of a loss of fresh snow and high speed of the car, but noted that the investigation is still ongoing.
The motorist johnny lim, who on Thursday got stuck on the road for five hours, I was not sure that I will be able to get to Las Vegas, where he hoped to spend time after Christmas. He was worried about how to drive his car through the pass when the road opens again.
“The highway is full of snow and ice,” he said, adding that his car “is not designed for such conditions.”
On I-5 also found the truck driver who was unconscious. He was pronounced dead by firefighters Kern County, although it was not immediately known whether the death was connected with the weather.
Tornado category EF-0 was confirmed in Ventura County on Wednesday and Thursday, 25 and 26 December, the disaster has caused some damage.
Ahead of the storm this morning, residents of 14 States received a warning about a snow storm from California to Minnesota.
December 27, a storm system is still located in the South-West, bringing heavy rain to Arizona and new Mexico with heavy snow in the mountains.
By Saturday it is expected that the storm system will move into the center of the country, bringing heavy snow in the Plains and heavy rain in the area of the Great lakes and areas of the Midwest, and severe storms may spread further South from Texas to Tennessee.
Weather service said winds and snow can create conditions of minimum visibility on Saturday night and Sunday.
Noon and Sunday evening in the East will start heavy rains, and in Georgia and Alabama possible severe storms.
Heavy rains even reach the northeast by Sunday evening.
A large part of the snowfall will occur in the Rocky mountains, on the plains and in the upper Midwest, where in some places will be more fresh snow.