Closing borders, cancelling flights, quarantine and inspection: as the United States and countries around the world are protected from coronavirus
The centers for control and disease prevention warned U.S. citizens against travel to South Korea due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus worldwide, writes USA Today.
On February 24, CDC issued a recommendation 3 level, in which citizens are advised to “avoid unnecessary travel” in the East Asian country. 22 February, the Federal Agency issued a similar warning against travel to China because of “the widespread transmission of the virus among the population”, excluding Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan. On the same day the US state Department issued the alert level 2 (“exercise extreme caution”) on trips to South Korea at the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Earlier in February, the state Department has issued guidelines level 4 (“do not travel”) — the most serious warning — to travel to any region of China.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, in South Korea it was 893 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 as of the evening of 24 February, second only to 77 658 cases in mainland China, where it was revealed the first infection.
More than 2663 people have died from the virus — most in Hubei province in mainland China. 8 people died in South Korea.
The CDC recommends those who have to go to South Korea, stay away from sick people, wash hands with soap and water or use disinfectant for hands with an alcohol content of from 60% to 95%, and and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
The CDC recommend that everyone who has been in South Korea for the last two weeks and is now experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath — symptoms of coronavirus — seek medical help; when you cough or sneeze cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve, among other precautions therefore is recommended wherever it is.
According to the report of the airline, one flight attendant gave a positive result for coronavirus. It is unclear which flights were flying the incumbent. The company closed its South Korean office near the main airport.
In the United States recorded 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, but the CDC say that the risk of transmission is low. Cases in the United States include 39 evacuated with an infected cruise liner Diamond Princess, and the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus.
CDC officials added that “there will likely be additional cases in coming days and weeks, including among people who recently returned from Wuhan”.
On 24 February President of the United States Donald trump sent a letter to Congress with a request to allocate at least $ 2.5 billion to combat coronavirus. In early February, reminiscent of Fox News, trump claimed that the US stopped the spread of the virus.
“We can’t be thousands of people with coronavirus. We will see what happens, but we stopped him, Yes,” he said on 3 February.
The United States declared that Americans who traveled to China in the last 14 days will be sent to the designated airports for enhanced checks. Foreign nationals who recently went to China will be denied entry into the United States, with the exception of the family of us citizens and permanent residents.
What happens in the world
February 24, the Iranian government has challenged the statement of the legislator from the godfather, who reported that in the city killed 50 people. Now they say that only 12 people died from the coronavirus.
A new outbreak in Italy has prompted Paramount Pictures to halt production of the new film “Mission impossible” with Tom cruise in the lead role. More than 200 people have already contracted the coronavirus in this European country, this is the largest number outside Asia. Cases have been registered in Milan and Venice where the film was planned to shoot in three weeks.
Most of the virus affected China — the country recorded 99% of all known cases.
The Ministry of foreign Affairs of China said that the US didn’t give the country significant aid in the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus. They added that the US contributed to the international panic surrounding the disease, reports Reuters.
The world health organization (who) declared the outbreak a global emergency, as it applies to countries outside of China, and the number of infected patients continues to grow.
Countries around the world have strengthened the restrictions on travel to mainland China and Hubei province.
Currently, the coronavirus has killed three times more people worldwide than the number of cases during the outbreak of SARS in the early 2000-ies. The CDC estimates that in 2002-2003, an outbreak of SARS in mainland China killed 349 people — 744 8096 died and was infected all over the world.
Travel restrictions imposed by many countries and airlines of the world:
- Israel, Bahrain and Jordan has temporarily banned citizens from traveling to South Korea.
- The United Kingdom requires quarantine of the people who visited South Korea.
- UAE and Oman forbade citizens to travel to Iran.
- Kiribati, Samoa, Brunei, Turkmenistan require quarantine or health checks for people travelling from South Korea.
- Iraq closed the border with Iran.
- Afghanistan, Armenia and Pakistan imposed restrictions on border crossing.
- Turkey closed the land border with Iran, and Turkish airlines stopped flights into and out of the country.
- Vietnam stopped all flights and out of China.
- Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia have a policy similar to U.S. policy to restrict the entry of non-citizens.
- Mongolia and Singapore have closed their borders.
- Singapore said it will ban entry to travelers from the Chinese province of Hubei.
- Pakistan announced the termination of flights in and out of China.
- The UK and New Zealand advised their citizens to refrain from trips to China.
- Russia has signed the order to close the border with China and blocked the entrance of tourist groups from China.
- China has blocked access to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, causing more than 50 million people were trapped down there.
- Hong Kong isolated the visitors from mainland China.
- Japan isolates of foreign citizens who were in Hubei province.
- Carnival and Royal Caribbean forbid landing on cruise ships people who traveled to China for 14 days.
- Italy has suspended all flights to China.
- South Korea has raised the level of alertness to “restrictions” trips to China.
- Hong Kong cuts half of flights and shut down rail links with mainland China.
- Cathay Pacific Airways is asking 27 000 employees to take three-week unpaid leave.
- Delta has suspended all flights associated with China.
- United Airlines suspends all flights between China and the United States.
- According to Reuters, the pilots of United, concerned about their safety, could refuse to travel to China.
- American Airlines suspends all flights to China.
- British Airways suspended all flights to mainland China and from it.
- Virgin Atlantic suspends operations in Shanghai.
- Lufthansa has suspended flights in and out of China.
- Air India and Seoul Air stopped all flights to the country.
- Egypt Air has suspended all flights in and out of China.
- Air France suspended all flights in and out of China.
- Finnair, Cathay Pacific and Jetstar also stopped service of flights in and out of China.
- Lion Air has cancelled 50 flights to China in February.
- Air Canada has suspended all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai.
- Kenya Airways suspends all flights to China.
Pilots Association Allied Pilots Association (APA), representing 15,000 pilots of American Airlines, filed a lawsuit on the termination of service, citing “serious and in many ways still unknown health threats from the coronavirus”.
“I give instructions to all APA pilots to stop flying between the US and China, the President told APA Eric Ferguson. — Until further notice, if you plan to assign or reassign flights to China, decline the appointment. Inform the management that you refuse in accordance with the declarations of the CDC and the who.”
How many people were infected or died?
The virus has claimed the lives of 2663 people and infected 77 658 people in mainland China. Currently in the world was 80 038 cases and 33 deaths officially registered outside of mainland China.
In Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, France and the Philippines have died from the virus.
Who said that the number of cases will continue to rise as thousands more suspected cases awaiting test results.
Where the active virus?
Approximately 99% of new cases appeared in China, the vast majority were registered in Hubei province and its provincial capital is Wuhan — the epicenter of the virus.
Approximately 2291 case of infection was registered in 33 countries.
- Japan — 838 cases (691 from the cruise ship Diamond Princess) (4 deaths)
- South Korea — 833 cases (7 deaths)
- Italy — 219 cases (5 deaths)
- Singapore — 89 cases
- Hong Kong — 79 cases (2 deaths)
- Iran — 61 (12 deaths)
- United States — 52 case
- Thailand — 35 cases
- Taiwan — 28 cases (1 death)
- Australia — 23 case
- Malaysia — 22
- Germany — 16
- Vietnam — 16 cases
- UK — 13 cases
- United Arab Emirates — 13
- France — 12 cases (1 death)
- Canada — 10 cases
- Macau — 10 cases
- Philippines — 3 cases (1 death)
- Kuwait — 3 cases
- India — 3 case
- Russia — 2 cases
- Spain — 2 cases
- Israel — 2 cases
- Oman — 2 cases
- Bahrain — 1 case
- Lebanon — 1 case
- Belgium — 1 case
- Nepal — 1 case
- Sri Lanka- 1 case
- Sweden — 1 case
- Cambodia — 1 case
- Finland — 1 case
- Egypt — 1 case
- Afghanistan — 1 case
What is the difference between coronavirus and influenza?
According to estimates by the CDC since October 1, 2019 to 25 January 2020 in the US from flu killed between 10,000 and 25,000 people and have been infected from 19 to 26 million people. The coronavirus has affected a much smaller number of people, although it is not yet clear how many of them were infected or how widespread the infection is.
There are also reports that the coronavirus can spread without symptoms. The Agency said that for respiratory diseases people with most of the symptoms are the most contagious. The CDC added that children and people over 65 often suffer from influenza.
In contrast to coronaviruses, flu is the seasonal vaccine. The Agency recommends all adults and children older than six months be vaccinated annually, with a few rare exceptions, such as severe Allergy to the vaccine.
Still has not developed a vaccine against the coronavirus.
How it all started?
While the exact answer to this question is no, but Chinese scientists believe that the virus may have originated from bats. According to Chinese University, the pangolin, a type of scaly anteater, was a possible source of the disease. A study conducted by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, showed that the sequence of the genome of the virus in seven of the tested patients was identical to that of a bat coronavirus.
How is the virus spread?
It is believed that the normal coronavirus is most commonly transmitted by airborne droplets and by close contact with an infected person or by touching infected surfaces. The virus can be transmitted through the digestive tract (fecal-oral route), say researchers from Renmin hospital of Wuhan University and Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences. According to Chinese state media reports, recently, they found “viral genetic material” in the stool samples and smears from the rectum in some patients.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 201
[name] => South Korea
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => yuzhnaya-koreya
)
South Korea
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 21371
[name] => outbreak
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vspyshka-bolezni
)
outbreak
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark