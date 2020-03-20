Closures and the pause in the payment of loans: what else has promised trump at a press briefing coronavirus
The US President Donald trump said that the closure of the border with Mexico and Canada will not affect the trading of goods. He said this today, March 20, during the daily briefing at the White house, informs “Voice of America”.
Friday at the White house, President Donald trump conducts a regular briefing on combating 2019 coronavirus-nCoV in the United States. In particular, the President announced the closure of private and business trips to Canada and Mexico. However, trump said that closing borders will not stop the current trade relations between the three countries of North America.
In turn, Secretary Mike Pompeo, answering a journalist’s question on the same subject, said that the ban on travel to Mexico and Canada and of these countries in the United States will last as long as it is necessary to improve the epidemiological situation. Later on Friday, the government of the United States and Canada issued a joint statement, which indicated that the restriction on crossing the land border will come into force on March 21 and is designed for 30 days.
In addition, Pompeo said that in a pandemic of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV China, Russia and Iran to spread the “virus of misinformation”, talking about the situation in Western countries.
The recording of a live broadcast of the briefing in Russian.
During the briefing, the President said that he enacted the Law on the defence industry. This measure is intended to allow the U.S. government to accelerate the production of masks, respirators, and ventilators and other necessary equipment for dealing with an outbreak of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV.
The President introduced a law into effect the evening of March 19.
To a journalist’s question about the reasons for this step, trump said that the law would allow States to mask and other equipment and necessities to fight the virus.
The law, which was first introduced during the Korean war of 1950-ies, gives the President broad powers to “accelerate and expand the distribution of the resources of American industry to support military, energy, aerospace and national security,” — said on the website of the Federal emergency management Agency.
According to the President, the administration on Friday temporarily suspended the interest and payments on Federal student loans for at least the next 60 days.
Trump also said that the U.S. Department of education will cancel school exams because of the mass closure of schools across the country.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
