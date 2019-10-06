Clothes only beads and flowers: grown up the daughter of an idol of girls of the 90s have pleased fans…
Stephanie, daughter of a once-popular singer Dmitry Malikov, as is characteristic of many child stars, often ends up in various scandals. Then Stesha announces the idea of a fancy night club, it is extremely losing weight and it causes a desire to feed her, writes the edition “7 days”.
However, fresh pictures in Instagram made users of the social network to change the temper justice with mercy. This is despite the fact that the photo was more than candid.
The picture shows the star appeared completely naked, covered only by a bouquet of soft pink flowers. Fans this fact does not bother. Moreover, they left a lot of comments to photos.
“Honey this”, “her with roses! Very delicate photo!”, “Beautiful!!! A Girl Is Soft!!” — the response of the followers.
However, there were those who spotted pictures in excessive thinness, noting that Stesha is not going to be too thin.
The newspaper reminds that Stephanie is taking steps in the modeling career (some of them very successful). In addition, she receives an education at MGIMO (the girl entered the faculty of journalism), and trying to please their parents.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the daughter of another star — Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Anna conducts its business, selling clothes in the Moscow boutique. Last week it showing in the network from his new collection, what gave hope to fans that the things her mother has improved and she is on the mend.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter