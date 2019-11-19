Clothes only rhinestones: naked Tina Karol was excited about the network (photos)
Popular singer Tina Karol, who told in an interview to “facts” about the beloved man, surprised fans of provocative pictures. The star published in Instagram a new photo on which poses naked. The only item of clothing — long black gloves with rhinestones. Photo Tina chose this pose to not show anything extra. But it turned out quite provocative.
In the caption to the photo, He informed fans that prepares them for the premiere of the video for the song “Come to life”.
In the comments fans admire the singer showered her with compliments.
Tina in an interview with “FACTS” were told to be in great shape it helps the power system, based on the fats. The singer chooses products with high soderjaniem fat, but few carbs. Of course, she doesn’t eat fast-food, sweets and flour.
Recently, Tina Karol and Yuri Gorbunov surprised by the outrageous antics on stage, the presenter grabbed the singer for the buttocks right in front of Katya Osadchaya.
