Clothing will no longer: Anfisa Chekhova detonated network hot photo
Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhov, who recently buried his father, pleased his fans with pictures in lingerie and swimsuits.
Star went to a resort, so do not get tired to show off at your leisure.
“I brought a few outfits, so the photos in the clothes with the rest will no longer be”, — said Anfisa.
However, she found a way to “make clothes” made of shells.
View this post in Instagram
Fans appreciated the shape and curves Chekhova. “What a nice figure”, “Created God such a beauty!!!”, “How pleasing to the eye Your gorgeous body, natural beauty,”they write.
But not without criticism.
“Surprise is always the same, when you see these photos… As a husband you make? Anfisa beautiful, feminine… But her husband-how does that allow?” — commentators write.
However, they reassured Anfisa — husband yet.
Earlier, Anfisa Chekhova Topless ride on a horse.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter