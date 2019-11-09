Clothing will no longer: Anfisa Chekhova detonated network hot photo

| November 9, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

Russian TV presenter Anfisa Chekhov, who recently buried his father, pleased his fans with pictures in lingerie and swimsuits.

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

Star went to a resort, so do not get tired to show off at your leisure.

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

“I brought a few outfits, so the photos in the clothes with the rest will no longer be”, — said Anfisa.

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

However, she found a way to “make clothes” made of shells.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Anfisa Chekhova (@achekhova) Nov 8, 2019 at 3:07 PST

Fans appreciated the shape and curves Chekhova. “What a nice figure”, “Created God such a beauty!!!”, “How pleasing to the eye Your gorgeous body, natural beauty,”they write.

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

But not without criticism.

“Surprise is always the same, when you see these photos… As a husband you make? Anfisa beautiful, feminine… But her husband-how does that allow?” — commentators write.

В одежде больше не будет: Анфиса Чехова взорвала сеть горячими фото

However, they reassured Anfisa — husband yet.

Earlier, Anfisa Chekhova Topless ride on a horse.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr