Cloves and flax seed: get Rid of parasites in the body
Intestinal parasites can enter the body in different ways: through dirty hands, unboiled water, insufficiently cooked food (e.g. raw fish). The child may “catch” worms, playing in the sandbox. How to get these harmful parasites? Here is a homemade natural remedy.
Despite the high level of personal hygiene and sanitation of modern man, no one is immune from parasites. Cloves and flax seeds in the fight against this scourge have been effective are natural products that do not violate the pH of intestinal flora, and, moreover, contribute to the strengthening of the latter.
How to withdraw intestinal parasites
Intestinal parasites (worms, worms) are living organisms that exist at the expense of another organism. Once in the intestine, they cause a number of diseases. Classification of human parasites quite informative. It can be the representatives of the protozoa (lamblia), tapeworms. They penetrate into human body with food (if it is not processed thermally), through unwashed hands with water.
To get rid of these “unwanted occupants” as you can with the help of medications and natural remedies.
There is a home remedy for the removal of worms from the body at the base of clove and flax seeds. It cleanses the intestines, it does not harm the flora.
Cloves and flax seeds against parasites
We are talking about a mixture of dry clove and flax seeds. These ingredients are harmful to parasites and make their living environment the.
Valuable antiparasitic capabilities cloves
-
- In addition to the antiparasitic effects clove has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities.
- The essential oils included clove, stop the development of parasitic organisms.
- Spice does not allow the toxins that produce the parasites get into the blood stream.
- Clove reduces irritation of the mucosa of the intestine and removes the pain in the abdomen.
Valuable antiparasitic capabilities of flax seed
- Flax seed is a source of fiber, polyunsaturated fatty acids and phytochemicals.
- Flax seeds are composed of soluble fiber, which, by analogy with the gelatin binds toxins and excretes.
- The composition of Flaxseed are available and insoluble fiber that are essential for removal of toxins accumulated in the colon.
- Flax seeds have a mild laxative effect, helping constipation.
- Flax seed helps strengthen the immune system by increasing the number of antibodies.
- Flax seeds have anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory effect.
- Flax seeds nourish the intestinal flora.
Recipe antiparasitic products on the basis of the cloves and flax seeds
Necessary ingredients:
- Dried cloves 1,5 tbsp (20g)
- Flax seeds – ¾ Cup (100g)
Technology of preparation:
- Grind the cloves in a mortar to a powder consistency.
- Grind flax seeds and mix them with cloves.
- How to use:
- Pour 2 tablespoons of the mixture in a glass of warm water, stir well and drink on an empty stomach.
- Make so 3 days in a row.
- Take a break for 3 days. Then repeat the course.
How to diagnose the presence of parasites in the intestines:
- Diarrhea, a change in the color and texture of feces
- Poor appetite, weight loss for no apparent reason
- Fatigue, irritability, poor sleep
- Pain in the abdomen
- Dry cough
- Itching in the anus and vagina
- Nausea and vomiting
If symptoms persist, it is advisable to see a doctor.