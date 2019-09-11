Clown Thriller “It” walked around the Dnieper river: and this is the best cosplay for the madman Pennywise
It seems that friends from Dnepr — Igor Moroz, Stas Gubkin and their friend Alexandra so inspired Thriller Andy Mosketti “It” that took the time to create a truly impressive cosplay. On 9 September, the network appeared the images of a clown-the madman Pennywise, who walked around the city-one million and even rode the local tram.
The spectacular images of the photo shoot appeared on the pages of guys in Instagram, video on the YouTube channel of the local “Informant”.
According to the source, initially masked “killer” was noticed in 1-m of city tram. Later, the friends conducted a photo shoot in one of the abandoned buildings and moved to the Catherine Boulevard. There Pennyways welcomed children and willingly handed them red balloons.
“The tram was fighting with the conductor. I sat in his place, to test the reaction. He came up with the words: “You do not understand where I was now sat on my blanket, that only after washing!” I said nothing in response, and he said: “You think I’m afraid of you? No, I’m not!” and after this replica of the whole crew just laughed out loud,” said Igor Moroz.
According to the guy, the creation of the image with makeup and costume companies took only a few hours. When all the components were ready, the guys started shooting. It’s funny, but as the followers of Igor, some photos turned out much atmospheric than images from the movie “It” or “It-2”. Apparently, now the friends are preparing to conquer Ukraine Comic Con 2019.