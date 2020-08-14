Club Bekhema Papisov champion of the world-2018
Blaise Matud
Futbolniy club “Inter Man”, one iz spublishing yakogo yea externa “Manchester United” I zbro Englandiï Did Beckham Zdislav transfer pushinka Juventus, the champion of the world in 2018 at skladi zbro Frantz Blaise Matud, powders oftiny the website of the American club.
33-rcni football priznalsya to “Naru Mam” on the rights of Vlingo agent. Term contract with the midfielder not nazivaetsa.
“For me the honour to go to “Inter Mam”, – CITO press-service of the American club Matud. – Spodvigla, mi zmozhemo migrate bagato Trofeu time. For me pered the team s America – Novi call from car R”.
At the turn, Bechem shadow chasi, if the stench z Matud was vistupali in one club – 2013 year for PSG.
“Radium vtti in command a friend of mine Blaise. I for vlasniku, and for fantv purehd our team volodarja of the world Cup – time for gordosti. Meni especially W Prime scho us priznalsya miy kolesny partner command”, – zaznaev pavlasek club.