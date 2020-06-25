Club captain of the English Premier League will register the emblem Black Lives Matter as a trademark
Captain “Watford” Troy deeney and his wife decided to register the emblem of the Black Lives Matter (“black Life is important”) as a trademark, according to fapl.ru with reference to the Daily Mail.
As you know, the resumption of the season the clubs of the English Premier League have decided to Express their support for the campaign Black Lives Matter with reverence, knee, replacement names on the shirts and the logos on the sleeves.
According to the publication, this logo, where the letter “a” in the word “black” is depicted in a menacing fist, drew Dini and his wife Alicia Hosanna.
However, the family Dini does not claim authorship, because the idea was born during the negotiations of the captains of the clubs in the Premier League.
Troy deeney talks with the President of the English football Association Prince William
Now Dini wife and I want to register the logo, which will remain on the sleeves of the clubs in the Premier League until the end of the season, as a brand – not for a living, but in order to prevent the use of the logo without permission. But if it will bring some money, they will be directed to charity.