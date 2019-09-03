Club, ex-coach of “Shakhtar” has signed ex-player of Shakhtar
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
The Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed his transfer to Roma on the rights of the annual rent, the official website of “wolves”.
In his official statement, the Serie a side, who are coached by former head coach of “Shakhtar” Paulo Fonseca, said that the rent “Arsenal” will amount to 3 million euros (2.73 million pounds) plus 100 thousand euros (91 thousand pounds) in bonuses.
“This is a great opportunity for me to start a new Chapter in a great club. I know it’s for the club, and I’m sure we can achieve success together,” said the ex-player of Shakhtar.
Mkhitaryan played for London club since January of 2018, when the gunners responded with “Manchester United” sharing of his players at old Trafford went Alexis Sanchez.
Only 30-year-old Armenian has played 58 matches for Arsenal and scored nine goals.
This season Mkhitaryan scored only one appearance in the starting lineup of the team Unai emery.
We will add that in Roma Henry will be reunited with his former partner for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling replacing, which the club of Rome also rented.
Add that Mkhitaryan’s contract with the “gunners” is designed to 2021.