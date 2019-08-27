Club folk dance ‘Kaleidoscope’ invites you to test classes in Brooklyn
If you want to instill in your child a love of folk dancing, support his passion for native culture and simply to diversify his son or daughter, pay attention to the children’s club folk dance Kaleidoscope in Brooklyn, the team invites children 4 years and older for trial sessions, which are held until the end of August.
Everyone to join the dance family “Kaleidoscope” waiting for a trial membership in August from Monday to Friday at 18:00 at the address: 217 Brighton Beach Ave, second floor. Phone: 1 (347) 447-2825.
“Kaleidoscope” — the young children’s dance group in Brooklyn, he was only three years. During this time the club took part in the festival “Matryoshka” in Pennsylvania, in the Christmas and new year show, held at the national club, visited the events dedicated to the Victory Day and gave the UN presentation at the world festival of youth and students.
In addition, the club has received in new York the prestigious award “Silver Archer”, it was established by the Board of Trustees of the National award in the field of development of public relations and is awarded ethnic cultural projects on the territory of the United States.
“Kaleidoscope” today invited to a landmark event not only in new York but also in other States. Dancing in the ensemble do Russian boys and girls aged 4 to 20 years.
The team organized a Valentine Usmanov, who arrived in new York from Ukraine. The choreography in dance school, he teaches his spouse Victoria Markelov.
“We are now in the club children of 18 nationalities. We teach dances from different countries. The children are up to five times a week. We have a very serious physical training, choreography, we teach movements from the dances of different peoples of the world,” — said Victoria.
“We’re probably the only one of its kind — said the head of the team Valentin Usmanov. — In our club do the children of different nationalities, cultures and religions, speaking different languages. What unites them is the ability to learn, which we try to instill in them in the first place, a love of dance and history and ethnic traditions that we study in parallel with the dance.”
The study of folk dance, which was a pretty effective way of studying the history of any nation. The head of the “Kaleidoscope” tells that every time children learn a new dance of a people, he shares with students information about the history of the nation and the events that influenced its formation. These children knowledge then must be reflected in the dance.
“The sense of self-importance and demand is very important for a child. This is the first step to accountability. First, the responsibility to your friends during rehearsals and performances, then responsibility in learning and behavior in the family. We very closely follow the progress of our students in school and are in constant contact with all our parents. We are proud that kids are not only every day better dance, and better learning. Our main task is to prepare a professional dancer, and to teach the child to work. This can be achieved only in close contact with the family. It is also a collective work and a collective victory!” — talks about his technique Valentin Usmanov.
Sports load the dance club is also paying much attention. Each workout is “Kaleidoscope” has four parts: warm-up and physical training, then a classic lesson (choreography), stunts and dance.
“In the first phase we have gathered the most effective exercises for shaping the muscle mass that you use when teaching martial arts, and exercises for a quick recovery of respiration, which are used in the preparation of the players. Because we have more boys than girls, and that we also differ from other dance schools,” explains the head of the team.