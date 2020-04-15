Club of the English Premier League is on the verge of a change of owner
Mike Ashley
Newcastle in the near future may change the owner, The Guardian reports.
The owner of the “forty” Mike Ashley and the consortium of potential buyers, a person that speaks English businesswoman Amanda Staveley reached an agreement under which the purchase price will be £ 350 million, of which Ashley will get 200 million and another 150 over the next five years.
It is noted that the negotiations have not been completed, but Registration chamber of great Britain have already received the necessary documents from the owner of Newcastle and owned by the Staveley company PCP Partners to create the legal basis for the transfer of ownership of a football club.
Earlier it was reported that Staveley is going to buy the club with the support of the public investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
Ashley owns the club since 2007.