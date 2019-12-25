Club of the English Premier League is willing to pay 30 million euros for the ex-forward of “Dawn”
Dennis Bonaventure (left) in the match against real Madrid
22-year-old striker Brugge Dennis Bonaventure can go to Everton in the coming winter transfer window, according to “Soviet sport”, with reference to Foot Mercato.
It is noted that the Reds are going to acquire the Nigerian striker for 30 million euros. They also are interested “Manchester United”, “Arsenal” and “Lester”.
Bonaventure moved to Brugge from Zoria Luhansk in the summer of 2017 for 1.3 million euros. In his career he played in 121 match – on account of his 33 goals and 11 assists.
This season, the striker took part in 27 meetings, scored eight goals and two assists. Most memorable was his brace against real Madrid (2:2) in the “Santiago Bernabeu” in the group stage of the Champions League.
Transfermarkt estimates a striker to 12 million Euro.