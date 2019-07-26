Club of the English Premier League signed a sponsorship contract for 320 million pounds
The finalist of last draw of League of Champions – Tottenham Hotspur have signed a new sponsorship deal with AIA, reported on the official website of “spurs”.
The term of the agreement is eight years, during which London club will earn 320 million pounds.
Note that AIA Group (American International Assurance) is the largest insurance company in Hong Kong, with a market value of almost $ 40 billion.
We would add that the AIA company is the title sponsor of Tottenham Hotspur FC in 2013.
Income Tottenham for a new contract (40 million pounds per year) is comparable with the income of “Arsenal”, “Chelsea” and “Liverpool”.
The major sponsorship contract with “Manchester United” with Chevrolet – 50 million pounds per year.
