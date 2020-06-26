Club of the English Premier League will receive a bonus of 2.5 million pounds for the title of “Liverpool”
Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk took the “clutches” Jamie Vardy
Southampton will receive about 2.5 million pounds of bonus payments for the first victory of Liverpool in the English Premier League, reports The Telegraph.
The fact is that in Champions Jurgen Klopp play 4 ex-player of “saints.” And with the victory of “red” in the championship automatically activated clauses in the contracts Virgil van Dyck, Sadio mane, Adam Lallana and Dejan Louren on the amounts of compensation for the transfers of these players at Anfield.
Adam lallana (left) and Virgil van Dijk
Note that in Champions, Liverpool still have one player who is a “product” of the club “St Mary’s” – it’s midfielder Alex Oxland-Chamberlain, but the transfer 26-year-old Englishman club from “Anfield” made “Arsenal”.
Let us add that the victory of the Liverpool club was the earliest in the history of the Premier League. The “Reds” celebrated the success of 7 rounds before the finish, which had none of the clubs in the Premier League failed.