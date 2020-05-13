Club of the Russian Premier League fined a player for 1.4 million rubles for criticizing Putin (video)
Yevgeny Frolov
Russian club “Soviet Wings” from Samara fined goalie Yevgeny Frolov 1.4 million (19 thous.) for criticizing the country’s leadership and its President Vladimir Putin.
About this in his account Instagram said the former striker of the Samara club Eugene Savin.
“You Frolova punished by 1.4 million RUB over the truth. And who and how to punish, when a club with such fans, the city, the traditions, the stadium will go to Germany?” – angry Savin.
In turn, the Frolov commented on the penalty from the Samara club.
“After my words, a wave, and then really took an emotional conversation about a possible fine. The amount of housing called plus/minus is correct. But today I didn’t get fined, so the information Savina is not true. Let’s see what happens tomorrow,” – quoted Frolov championat.com.
We will remind, on April 27 in an interview with a YouTube-channel Frolov made a negative assessment of the actions of the authorities against novel coronavirus infection. The club did not agree with the position of the player and considered his statement a violation of the terms of the contract, caused damage to the interests of the team. It was reported that the footballer will be punished according to the club regulations on disciplinary penalties.
We add that the PFC “wings of the Soviets”, whose annual budget amounts to 2 billion rubles (27 million dollars) occupies the penultimate place in the standings of the Russian Premier League.