Club of Ukrainian Premier League changed head coach
September 10, 2019
Ukrainian specialist Vladimir Maziar appointed coach of FC “Lviv”, the official website of Lviv.
In this position, he was replaced by Bogdan Blavatsky.
The last place of work of Maziar was a “miner-Sport”, which he left yesterday.
Before 41-year-old coach worked in Kamenskaya “Were”, “the Heather”, “Ruhe”, “Polesie” and Kazakhstan “Akzhaiyk”.
We will remind, “Lviv” under the guidance of Blavatsky unsuccessfully started the season, scoring after 6 rounds the same amount of points. The team is in 10th place in the standings.
The debut of Maziar as the head coach of “Lviv” can be held September 15, when the team in the championship will play against the debutant of the Premier League is a “Spike”.