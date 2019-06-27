Club of Ukrainian Premier League wants to move to another city
Vladyslav Helzin
Now Donetsk “Olympic” based in Kiev. However, the club President Vladyslav helzin has admitted that the club is looking for opportunities to move to other city:
“We would be happy to move to another town. I have two hands. But while there is no city that would fit in all – and the stadium and infrastructure, and the training process that they can establish. If someone will offer us, I am ready to dialogue, so we moved to the city, where we were waiting. I declare the public nationwide about what I’m looking for this city, looking for opportunities” – quoted Galina sport.ua.
“But don’t want the wishlist of the fans or cities need infrastructure, so the club played at the stadium, which meets all the regulations of the Premier League. And we have a task to reach the Europa League – you need to we can adjust there training process,” – said the President of the club.
We will remind, at the end of the last season of “Olympic” took the 9th place in the Ukrainian Premier League.