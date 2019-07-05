Club of Ukrainian Premier League was headed by ex-player of real Madrid
The club President Vladyslav helzin (left and Julio Cesar
Players and staff of the Donetsk “Olympic” was presented a new head coach. They became expert Brazilian Julio Cesar Santos Correira, reported on the official website of the club.
The contract with the Brazilian player is designed for 2.5 years.
Famous former football player, who was part of real Madrid won the Champions League, also played for the “Milan”, “Benfica”, “Bolton”, “FK Austria Wien”, Olympiakos and other clubs.
In 2014, the stopper on the field ended his professional career and started coaching. In season 2017/2018 Julio Cesar worked with the youth Academy of real Madrid, but last place of work 41-year-old mentor was FC “Cristo Atletico” (Palencia), who took 7th place in the Spanish Tercera Division.
Let us add that the coach’s assistants will be Spanish coach Javier Loreena Lobo and 28-year-old Kirill Kurenko, which until recently was the head of FC “Meany”.
We will remind that Vyacheslav Shevchuk, who headed the Olympic, left the team without waiting for the end of the season, and then coached players Igor Klimovsky.