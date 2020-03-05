Club with three Ukrainians won the super Cup of Belarus, beating in the final the team, coached by another Ukrainian (photo)
March 5, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Artem Milevskiy
In the match for the super Cup of Belarus club of Ukrainians Artem Milevskyi, Alexander Noyok and Yevhen Khacheridi – “Dinamo-Brest” confidently defeated the team headed by the Ukrainian Yuriy vernydub – Soligorsk “Shakhtar” with the score 2:0.
From the first minute for the winners played Noyok and Milevskiy, who scored three times in the match: first 30 minutes Artem gave an assist, and then was awarded twice with yellow cards, in consequence of which at the beginning of the second half left the club in the minority.
Add that Khacheridi has spent the entire match on the bench.
For “Dinamo-Brest” – this is the third consecutive victory in the super Cup of Belarus. Last season the club won the championship of Belarus.