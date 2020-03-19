Club Yarmolenko – “West ham” has resumed training, despite the coronavirus
Club of Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham” resumed the training process, despite the pandemic of coronavirus, the official website of “hammers”.
The team had contactless training session at the training ground – the players were at a certain distance from each other and each doing individually.
All the players reported they had no health problems. However, the club has taken precautionary measures and banned to take a shower and food at the base.
Previously Vice-President of “West ham” karren Brady stated that the season in the English Premier League need to invalidate and cancel.
Other clubs in the EPL and I support cancellation of the season, but a recognition of Liverpool champion, and also the distribution of European Cup places for next season.