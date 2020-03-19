Club Yarmolenko – “West ham” has resumed training, despite the coronavirus

| March 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Клуб Ярмоленко - "Вест Хэм" возобновил тренировки, несмотря на коронавирус

Club of Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko – “West ham” resumed the training process, despite the pandemic of coronavirus, the official website of “hammers”.

The team had contactless training session at the training ground – the players were at a certain distance from each other and each doing individually.

All the players reported they had no health problems. However, the club has taken precautionary measures and banned to take a shower and food at the base.

Previously Vice-President of “West ham” karren Brady stated that the season in the English Premier League need to invalidate and cancel.

Other clubs in the EPL and I support cancellation of the season, but a recognition of Liverpool champion, and also the distribution of European Cup places for next season.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr