Clubs Italian Serie A deadline for the resumption of the championship
March 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Clubs Italian Serie A held a videoconference to discuss the possible resumption of the domestic League, reports sport.ua referring to Football-Italia.
In the consultation process led to the decision that the deadline for the resumption of the season is the 9th of may.
If you fail to return the football before this time, then the team in July, still fully complete the championship.
In the possibility of this option is the fact of the transfer of Euro 2020 for the next year.
Otherwise, the 2019/20 season I have to cancel.
All depends on the pandemic coronavirus. Italy is the European hotbed of the virus and the second country after China by the number of cases and deaths.