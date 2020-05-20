Clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League has received a new draft calendar of the Favbet League: restart may 30
Clubs Favbet League got a new calendar project is the final part of the 2019/20 season, reports Sport Arena.
The Ukrainian League is scheduled to resume may 30 and conclude July 19. The Cup final is scheduled for July 25.
Recall that the initial draft calendar included the completion of the Favbet League on July 13, but the team called for a reduction in the power games.
Semifinal match of the Cup of Ukraine on a new draft of the calendar is planned for 24 June, and the Ukrainian Cup final on 25 July.
The matches of the playoffs for the right to play in Europa League in case of successful adoption of the draft calendar and in the absence of force majeure, will be held on 29 July and 1 August.
Calendar of the remaining part of the Favbet League (the base date).
- 30 may 24-th round
- 6 Jun 25th tour
- 13 June 26-th round
- 20 June 27-first round
- 27 June 28 first round
- 4 July 29-th round
- 11 July 30 first round
- 15 July 31-third round
- July 19, the 32-nd round
After approval of the draft calendar of the clubs in the Premier League yet to be finally confirmed with the Executive Committee of the UAF.
After 23 rounds of the championship of Ukraine the leader “Shakhtar”, which is an advantage over Zorya and Dynamo is 13 points. Thus Kiev Luhansk yield additional indicators.