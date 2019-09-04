CMA Awards Nominees And The Superstar Singer Who Might Win The Night

| September 4, 2019 | Art | No Comments
Loading...

CMA Awards Nominees And The Superstar Singer Who Might Win The Night

Leading with three award recognitions each is Bentley, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

The following are the nominations for the 2019 CMA Awards, as reported by Rolling Stone. The awards show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, along with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

View this post on Instagram

ICYMI: @CarrieUnderwood will host this year’s #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire and @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music! Combined, the three superstars hold 124 CMA Awards nominations and 22 total wins, 11 of which are for Female Vocalist of the Year. ????

A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma) on Aug 19, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris

View this post on Instagram

really unexpected to wake up to but DAMN. thank you, @cma and my peers for the nominations this year.✨

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Aug 28, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

View this post on Instagram

“There are no words here left to say, it’s true” – today is @BlakeShelton’s birthday! Happy birthday, Blake! ❤️ Listen: smarturl.it/BlakeSlisten

A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma) on Jun 18, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” recorded by Luke Combs
“Girl,” recorded by Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” recorded by Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” recorded by Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” recorded by Dan + Shay

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

View this post on Instagram

tune in to watch our cma fest performance tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork! ????

A post shared by Dan + Shay (@danandshay) on Aug 4, 2019 at 4:44pm PDT

Loading…

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to @LilNasX and @BillyRayCyrus on making history! “Old Town Road” spends an unprecedented 17th week at No. 1 on @Billboard Hot 100’s chart. Don’t miss watching them perform on “CMA Fest” with @KeithUrban this Sunday on @ABCNetwork! ????????

A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma) on Jul 29, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live Wednesday, November 13th, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr