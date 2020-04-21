CNN: according to U.S. intelligence, North Korea’s leader is dying
According to the American official, the US is following intelligence, which suggests that DPRK leader Kim Jong-UN’s life is in danger after the transferred earlier operations. A second source familiar with the intelligence told CNN that the US is closely following reports about the health of North Korean leader.
April 15, Kim Jong UN missed celebration of the birthday of his grandfather, which caused speculation about his health. The leader of the DPRK had seen during the four days before the government meeting.
A U.S. official told CNN on 20 April that the concerns about the health of Kim Jong-UN trustworthy, but the severity of his condition difficult to assess. The national security Advisor Robert O’brien said that the US is “closely following” news about the state of health of the leader of the DPRK.
“We are closely following these messages,’ said O’brien during an interview on April 21. As you know, North Korea is a very closed society.”
Later that same day, the representative of the Department of defense announced that a military assessment of the US at the moment, there is no evidence suggesting that Kim Jong UN is incapacitated.
Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea specializing in North Korea, reports that on 12 April Kim Jong UN underwent the procedure associated with the cardiovascular system. This need allegedly arose due to “excessive Smoking, obesity and fatigue,” according to the news site, which adds that is currently the leader of North Korea is being treated in a Villa in the district of Hansan.
After improving Kim’s a big part of the treating medical team returned to Pyongyang on 19 April, and only some of them remained to watch over his recovery, according to the website. CNN could not confirm this message.
The Unification Ministry and the Ministry of defense of South Korea responded to the request: “No comment.”
The national security Council and office of the Director of national intelligence declined to comment on the news. CNN also asked the CIA and State Department for comment.
Meanwhile, U.S. officials speaking to North Korean experts, especially those who have studied the Kim regime to talk about planning for emergency situations, told CNN a third source familiar with the details.
However, the situation remains unclear, since the collection of intelligence from North Korea is not an easy task — this is one of the most difficult targets for U.S. intelligence. North Korea tightly controls any information, surrounding its leader, which in the country are treated almost like a deity. His absence in official state media often raises rumors about his health. North Korea has no free press. Analysts largely depend on the study mailing state media and watching the promotional videos on the subject of any semblance of a clue.
The last time Kim Jong UN appeared in North Korean state media on April 11. April 15 is the most important holiday in North Korea, the anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il sung — came and went without any official mentions of the movements of Kim Jong UN. When the leaders of North Korea did not participate in these important celebrations in the past, it presaged serious developments.
The absence of Kim Jong Il on the parade dedicated to the 60th anniversary of North Korea in 2008, was accompanied by rumors that he was in poor health. It was later revealed that he had a stroke, after which his health continued to deteriorate until his death in 2011.
Kim Jong-UN disappeared from public view for more than a month in 2014, which also caused speculation about his health. He returned with a cane, and a few days later the South Korean intelligence said he had a cyst removed ankle.
However, due to concerns about the health of Kim, the state of relations between the US and South Korea is causing concern to American officials, the sources said CNN.
On April 20, President Donald trump said that the two countries have “excellent relations,” but added that he wants them to pay more for the US presence in the country. The two countries have already missed several deadlines for negotiations. And now the personal negotiations are difficult because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Note that in the case of the death of Kim Jong-UN’s power in North Korea will go to his sister, 31-year-old Kim E. Jeong.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 92
[name] => North Korea
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kndr
)
The DPRK
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2642
[name] => North Korea
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => severnaya-koreya
)
North Korea
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3880
[name] => Kim Jong-UN
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kim-chen-yn
)
Kim Jong-UN
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark