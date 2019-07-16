CNN: Assange led the intervention in the American elections in 2016
In order CNN got the report about the meetings of the WikiLeaks founder in the Ecuadorian Embassy, writes “Voice of America”.
The company told CNN that he had received exclusive access to the documents, testifying that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a series of suspicious meetings in the Embassy of Ecuador in London received some transfer, in which, presumably, could be stolen by hackers content related to elections in 2016 in the United States.
The documents reinforce the suggestion made spectrogram Robert Mueller in a report on the results of the investigation of the Russian intervention in elections: the representatives of other countries could bring Assange in the Embassy of the stolen files.
The materials also describe how Assange turned the Embassy into a “command center” and organized a series of devastating revelations, had a strong influence on the campaign of 2016.
As these materials, during your stay at the Embassy Assange at key moments, met with Russian citizens and leading hackers, and meetings sometimes lasted for several hours. It’s also got a powerful computer and network equipment to transfer data in just a few weeks before, WikiLeaks received stolen by hackers materials from Russian agents.
This became known from the report on surveillance prepared for the Ecuadorian government, the private Spanish company UC Global. They told in detail about the movements of Assange and his life in the Embassy.
The representative of the Ecuadorian intelligence confirmed the authenticity of the reports. From materials follows that Assange is personally supervised some of the publications directly from the Embassy, where he lived for seven years. After the election, the company UC Global conducted an assessment of the linkages Assange and came to the conclusion that, “undoubtedly, there is evidence” of his links with Russian intelligence.
Assange himself has always denied that working for the Kremlin, and insisted that the source of the leaks was “not the Russian government and do not state”. He also said I would have published compromising information about Donald trump, if it got them.
Earlier this year, the United States announced the bringing of criminal charges against Assange in connection with his role in publishing secret diplomatic correspondences and materials of the Pentagon, which was obtained by WikiLeaks from a contractor of the US Army Chelsea manning. In April, British police expelled Assange from the Embassy, and he is now serving a year in prison in the UK for violating the terms of bail, in parallel confronting attempts at extradition to the US.
Representatives WikiLeaks asked to comment on CNN did not respond. Assange lawyers declined to comment.