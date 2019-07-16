CNN got access to the materials, increasing suspicions that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has intervened in the us presidential campaign 2016, being associated with the Russian special services. According to the documents, he turned the Embassy of Ecuador in London in the command center and initiated the exposure, influenced the election outcome in 2016.

According to the report, which was commissioned by the government of Ecuador Spanish company UC Global, leading for the surveillance of Assange in the Embassy, the WikiLeaks founder took messengers to deliver information and powerful computer hardware necessary to facilitate data exchange. It is reported that Assange is in the Embassy of Ecuador held a long meeting with the “Russians and hackers world-class,” he was given high-speed Internet, telephone and a room for confidential meetings of persons whom he had invited. Assange argued that such requests need to support the activities of WikiLeaks.

According to the broadcaster, Assange was allowed to determine the list of persons who entered the Embassy of Ecuador without showing ID and without going through security screening. He used a device of his own manufacture, designed against attempts of eavesdropping.

In addition, it is reported that Assange has maintained regular contacts with officials from Ecuador and could seek dismissal of of any any employee of the diplomatic mission in London. CNN asked for comments to the four Ecuadorian diplomats, who was acting Ambassador in London during the time that Assange in the Embassy building. The answer given only Juan Falconi, who said that he had not exerted pressure for the creation of any special conditions.

After the elections of 2016 UC Global has come to the conclusion that Assange is associated with the Russian special services, were received from the published information. The founder of WikiLeaks continues to reject these accusations, claiming that the published information against Donald trump, if I had had it. As noted in the report of spectracolor Robert Mueller on the investigation of possible violations of the President of Donald trump during the election campaign, the founder of WikiLeaks during the presidential elections in 2016 called Hillary Clinton a sociopath, which will unleash a lot of wars, and actively participated in the Embassy guests, including Russian citizens.

In June 2016, the representatives of WikiLeaks, was in secret communication with Russian hackers and Assange has publicly announced plans to release new material on Clinton. In the report, Mueller says that Russian hackers have hidden their identity by sending e-mails and direct messages on the account of WikiLeaks on Twitter. According to the visitors log, Assange held this month at least seven meetings with the Russians and other people associated with the Kremlin.

So, Assange met twice with a Russian citizen named Yana Maksimova, about which almost nothing is known, and held five meetings with the senior staff of the company Russia Today, where in 2012 he led his television show. In June 2016, head of the London office RT Nikolay Bogachkin twice visited Assange, and, according to observers, once gave him a USB drive. This five-minute visit was organized at the last minute. Himself Bogatekin said that the meeting was organized with the aim to remove several programs involving Assange. Earlier, the head of office RT ridiculed reports of his visits to Assange, jokingly saying that he gave the WikiLeaks founder “the whole bag with a “Rookie”.

Shortly after WikiLeaks established contact with the Russian hackers, Assange asked his master to increase his Internet connection. The Embassy granted his request on June 19, giving him technical support for data transfer and help to install new equipment. It is reported that on the same day Assange and his lawyers met with the then Minister of foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Guillaume long: is it related to alleged interference in U.S. elections, is unknown. The US government has never publicly accused of Ecuador in the conscious assistance to Assange or Kremlin.

In the report, Mueller stated that on 6 July, WikiLeaks appealed to the Russian hackers with a request as soon as possible to send anything “associated with Hillary”, and then met with the two German hackers July 14: their meeting lasted more than four hours. On the same day, Russian hackers sent the encrypted files to WikiLeaks with the title “big archive”.

A few days later, on July 18, when Cleveland kicked off the Republican national Convention, a guard of the Embassy had violated the Protocol, leaving his post to get the parcel outside the Embassy of a man in a mask and sunglasses. The guard took the package, recommended replaced, but this did not happen. On the same day, according to Mueller, WikiLeaks said the Russian hackers that he had received the files and is preparing for their release in the near future. The connection between these incidents is not set, the contents of a package delivered to the Embassy is unknown.

It is also noted that Donald trump was touting a new leak during the election campaign in the last weeks of the race, sometimes reading texts emails. RT and even published articles with detailed description of new packages emails before WikiLeaks released them. Shortly after the leak, the U.S. government protested to the Ecuadorian officials, demanding to stop Assange and threatening some serious “consequences”.

Faced with this ultimatum, Ecuadorian officials on 15 October decided to turn off Assange from the outside world, closing its access to the Internet and telephone, but that has not stopped the flow of emails. Soon Ecuador released a public statement condemning WikiLeaks’s participation in efforts to intervene in U.S. elections, but reiterated its commitment to protect Assange. Three days later, Assange had entered into a bitter dispute with the then Ecuadorian Ambassador Carlos Abad Ortiz, who was forbidden to visit Embassy-diplomatic persons, but soon the ban was lifted.

On the same evening to the place of profit employees of Wikileaks with computer equipment, which the Embassy staff was unable to verify due to the prohibition of a search warrant. After the election, Assange access to the Internet was restored, and he continued to meet with the hackers and with the American lobbyist representing prominent Russian oligarch.