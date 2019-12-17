CNN learned about the dangerous maneuvers of the Russian ship-scout around the USA
American officials argue that moving along the Florida coast the ship in poor visibility does not include running lights.
According to RBC, the Russian reconnaissance ship “Victor Leonov” is located off the East coast of the United States and makes unsafe maneuvers, says CNN, citing us officials.
Concerns the sides of the channel is the fact that a ship sailing in neutral waters along the coast of South Carolina and Florida, does not include running lights in poor visibility and is not responding to other vessels.
The representative of the U.S. Coast guard told CNN that the teams of other ships have been warned about staying off the coast of the Russian warship and its unsafe behavior.
Channel indicates that “Victor Leonov” the last five years visited the Caribbean, and then passes along the American coast.
In February 2015, “Viktor Leonov” entered the port of Havana the day before talks between the U.S. and Cuba on normalizing relations. Washington then reacted calmly to the emergence of Russian intelligence ship in Cuba, saying that it was not unprecedented.
In 2017, Fox News channel reported that “Viktor Leonov” was spotted about 30 miles base from U.S. submarines in Connecticut. The Department of defense then pointed out that concerned about this fact, however, acknowledged that the Russian ship has not committed any violations and was in international waters.