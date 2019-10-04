CNN refused to show the election is trump: now the President wants his media
The channel rejected two materials due to the mismatch of the facts, but agreed to broadcast the third.
CNN reported that he refused to broadcast two of the promotional material prepared by the election headquarters of the President of Donald trump, since they do not correspond to the facts, writes “Voice of America”.
The channel will show the third movie, presented on Thursday.
After been rejected the first material, the campaign headquarters trump called CNN propagandist Democrats.
In the rejected material mentioned charges against former us Vice-President Joe Biden, who, according to channel had already been refuted by several news organizations.
The advertisement stated that the Democrats are trying to “steal” the election with the investigation of impeachment against the President, and “minions of the media” play along with them.
CNN said that insulting the members of the organization is also grounds for denial.
The President’s reaction
The US President Donald trump made a criticism of CNN and proposed to create a “private broadcast network” to counter the giant and his “fake” news.
Trump also mentioned “Voice of America” and Radio “Free Europe”, speaking of them in past tense, although both government-funded organizations continue to broadcast for international audience – 275 million people a week.
Indignant about CNN at the event in Florida, trump said, “we had a… “Radio Free Europe” and “Voice of America” and we did it to strengthen the position of our country. But now it’s not very good at it.”
It is unclear why trump talked about the two news organizations in the past tense. The correspondent of “voice of America” regularly ask the President questions about American foreign policy.
The President twice gave an interview to “Voice of America” and the White house staff regularly provide comments of the organization for various materials.
The correspondent of “voice of America” has tried to obtain comments from the press Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham and her deputies, but the answer has not followed yet.
The official representative of the U.S. Agency for global media (USAGM), which is in charge of the “Voice of America” and Radio “Free Europe”, as well as three civilian broadcasting network, said: “All network USAGM support the Agency’s mission is to inform, involve and unite people around the world in support of freedom and democracy. Compliance with journalistic values – accuracy, fairness and balance – is fundamental to that mission.”
The Senate foreign relations Committee is currently examining claims of a trump candidacy for the presidency of USAGM.
President 16 months ago, was nominated for the post of producer of the documentary movie by Michael peck, who previously headed the conservative California Institute Claremont, and also worked in the non-profit “Corporation for public broadcasting”. If his candidacy is approved by the full Senate, he will replace John Lansing, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2015.
Lansing recently resigned to become the head of the “National public radio” is an independent, nonprofit media organizations.
Speaking in the Senate on September 19, Peck assured that as head USAGM put on the improvement of efficiency and labor discipline, and the prevention of new ethical scandals that undermine the credibility of the organization.