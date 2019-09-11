CNN: U.S. is secretly taken out of Russia spy who worked in the administration of the Kremlin (PHOTO)

Loading...

In 2017, the United States during the secret mission successfully crossed over from Russia one of its “agents of the highest level” of Russian government, reported CNN, citing sources in the White house.

The decision to evacuate was made in 2017, shortly after the may meeting in the oval office, where trump discussed information is highly sensitive with the Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov and the then Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak.

Evacuation of valuable intelligence asset from Russia was “partially connected” with the uncertainty in the professionalism of the environment trump when working with classified materials, sources told CNN.

It is alleged that the decision of the management of U.S. intelligence took after it became clear that President Donald Trumpnetwork shared with the Russian side of classified information. Exploration was afraid that the agent can expose and harm it.

At that time the CIA Director was Mike Pompeo. In conversation with officials of the administration of the trump he then expressed doubts about the need to discuss such a large volume of information obtained from a source in Moscow.

Director of public Affairs CIA Brittany Bramell told the TV station that these data are not true.

The representative of the Secretary Mike Pompeo did not comment on this issue.

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham stated that this report is untrue, “may jeopardize the life of people.”

A senior source in the Russian foreign Ministry responded to the request of the newspaper