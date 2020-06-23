Co-promoter of the Mustache has unwittingly belittled Ukrainian
Eddie Hearn
The promoter of the owner of the titles WBA, WBO and WBC heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (23-1,21 KO’s), Eddie Hearn, who is also a co-promoter ex-absolute world champion in the heavyweight Alexander Usik (17-0, 13 KO’s) announced the likely timing of the battle between the British and Ukrainian.
While Hearn unconsciously diminish the skill of the Tendril, which is the mandatory Challenger for the WBO title.
The Briton believes there are more worthy candidates to fight against Joshua.
“Every champion has a mandatory contenders. Anthony Joshua are two of them: Kubrat Pulev, whom he will meet in the next fight Alexander Usik, said Hearn in an interview with SI Podcast.
“With Cirrus, we have a problem. He should get a chance to fight for the world title. Maybe Joshua will meet him in the spring.
Some required applicants are not fighters who deserve a title. Dillian white is one of those who deserves to fight for the title. He needs to provide this opportunity,” said the promoter.
Earlier, the promoter of the Mustache Alexander Krasyuk explained that Joshua must first meet with the Moustache, in order not to lose the WBO title.
While Krasyuk noted that his client refuses monetary compensation for the sake of a duel with Anthony.