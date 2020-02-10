Coach “Mallorca” showed racist gesture to his player during a match in La Liga (photo)
In the framework of the 23rd round of the Spanish La Liga Barcelona Espanyol took a direct competitor in the struggle for survival in the Example “Mallorca”.
The meeting ended with a minimum victory of owners – 1:0.
In the middle of the second half, midfielder Salva Sevilla injured, and the coaching staff decided to replace it with a “Japanese Messi” as it is called Takefusa Kubo.
Takefusa Kubo
But, as the players, “Mallorca” was warming up away from the bench, the team personnel had to either go to the group it stretches, either from afar to call the Japanese from the area warm up.
Coach “Mallorca” on fitness by Dani Pastor chose the second option, with adventurous Dani motioned that mimic the “narrow eyes”.
Many felt the resourcefulness of the trainer for a demonstration of racist gesture.
