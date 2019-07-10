Coach McGregor was beaten in nightclub (video)
25-year-old American Denis Dillon, the wrestling coach for UFC fighter Irishman Connor McGregor (pictured in the header together with his wards), he took part in the mass brawl in one of night clubs of new York. According to the publication The Daily Mail, Denise vacationing with friends at the bar, when he received a blow to the head from the unknown.
As seen in the video posted on the Youtube channel MMA FOCUS, Dillon immediately found myself on the floor after the blow. In the end, the guards brought the conflicting sides to the street where the fight continued. While on the causes of conflict that led to the fight, the newspaper reported.
Note that Dennis was one of the initiators of the famous fight after the fight between his players and Russian Habib Nurmagomedov. According to Daghestani, to jump out of the octagon and begin to beat the Dillon, it was provoked by abusive shouts from the coach Conor. In the end, Dennis was suspended for seven months, after which has managed to hold his second fight in MMA — June 14 he knocked out in the first round of the American max Humphrey.
