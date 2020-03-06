Coach of the Israeli team was put in quarantine after the trip, the draw of the League of Nations
Andreas Herzog
The head coach of the Israeli team soccer Andreas Herzog will go through the mandatory 2 week quarantine procedure due to the coronavirus. This was reported by Israeli Sport 5 online.
The decision was taken after a delegation of the Israeli team attended the draw ceremony of the League of Nations, which was held recently in Amsterdam.
Under the new rules of entry to Israel, must undergo quarantine anyone who took part in the event abroad, numbering more than 100 people and held during the last two weeks.
Also under quarantine are placed assistants Herzog and some members of the country’s football Federation.
Recall, according to the results of the draw players of the national team of Ukraine became the national team Spain, Germany and Switzerland.