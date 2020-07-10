Coal production in Ukraine fell by 14% in quarantine
Photo: Getty Images
Coal production falling in Ukraine since the conflict in the Donbas
For half a year state mines produced less than 11 million tons of coal. Under OP 11 days protesting miners.
For the first half of 2020, coal production in Ukraine fell by 14.3% (to 2,192 million tons), About this soosaithas of Ukrainako a link to the Ministry of energy.
Thus, the state coal mining enterprises reduced production by 27.8% (to 513,8 thousand tons) — up to 1.33 million tons.
At the same time, in June, the production of raw coal decreased by 13.1% (to 331,8 thousand tons) compared to the same month last year to 2.2 million tons.
In just six months produced a little less than 11 million tons of coal. (13,15 million tons a year earlier).
We will remind, under the President’s Office in Kiev for 11 days protesting miners. They oppose the import of gas and coal demand to pay off debts for the delivered products, and to pay the arrears of wages.
At the same time, in the Cabinet say they do not have the miners.
And while the miners are protesting, the Cabinet is working on a pilot projectsare mines in Ukraine, using German experience.
korrespondent.net