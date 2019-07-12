Coast of Turkey has embraced strong fires: the popular resorts suffocate in the smoke (video)
Turkey resorts on the Aegean coast, such as Fethiye and Dalaman was delayed by smoke from forest fires in the southwestern province of Mugla. This writes the local newspaper Hurriyet Daily News.
“Firefighters keep a wildfire that began in the Turkish province of Mugla, where the burned about 350 hectares of forest and damaged the building of one of the hotels. Acrid smoke spread to the resorts of Dalaman, Fethiye and the flames came close to one of the popular tourist towns of Gocek”, — stated in the message.
The newspaper notes that the fire was located 60 kilometers from Fethiye, over 30 homes were evacuated.
With fire fought fire 520, 105 tanker trucks, 18 bulldozers and 15 helicopters.
According to the Minister of agriculture and forestry reported Pakdemirli, the fire brought under control and tourists threatens nothing. As a result of fires injured one boutique hotel, among men there were no casualties. He added that the cause of the spread of the fire was the hot weather, high wind speed and low humidity (17%).
“The big fire that Turkey has ever seen, has damaged the area of 17 thousand hectares. Although this forest fire was not so great, it made us nervous because the fire was in the resort zone”, — said the Minister.
According to him, this year in Turkey there were 730 forest fires, which is 45 more compared with the same period of 2018.
