COBOL will continue to work on a post of the head of Board of “Naftogaz”
March 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Cabinet agreed with the decision of the Supervisory Council of joint stock company “national joint stock company “Naftogaz of Ukraine” and left, Andrey KOBOLEV the head of the Board. This is stated on the government portal.
According to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, the contract will be extended for 4 years from March 23, 2020 March 22, 2024.
We will remind, the contract with the head of the NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine” Andrey Korolevym, which ends on 22 March, was extended for four years. The decision was made by the Supervisory Board of the company, it must be approved by the Cabinet. The experts expressed to the edition “Comments” opinions regarding this solution.
comments.ua