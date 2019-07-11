Cockatoos came up with 14 dance moves and learned to keep the rhythm
Cockatoo Snowball dancing is not for food – his dance is a social behavior that parrot uses to interact with people.
Big jeltuhay cockatoo Snowball became an Internet star and interested scientists from around the world. Dance videos of the Snow was filmed in 2008, when the parrot was 12 years old. He became a YouTube sensation, the clips have scored millions of views.
Cockatoos showed the audience 14 different dance movements to music in the classical style of the eighties. The parrot swayed from side to side, and thrust and lifted foot under “Another One Bites The Dust” and “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”.
Snowball is the first living creature except man which has discovered the ability to dance to the beat.
Scientists say that the “surprisingly varied spontaneous movement” of Snow proves that dance is the body’s response to music that occurs when an animal has certain traits.
Why dancing in the Snow?
The brain of a parrot has a strong auditory-motor connections. In an article in the journal “Current Biology” the authors of a study on snow, wrote that the key issue was how the parrot got its dancing skills.
They believe that some movements may indicate creative thinking cockatoo. It is more surprising that usually the creative behavior of animals documented only when it was directed to receive the physical benefits – access to food or mating.
The first study, published shortly after the appearance of the video showed that a cockatoo is able to keep the rhythm. Later the owner and author Irene Schultz noticed that the Snow shows a large variety of movements. Cockatoo dancing, moving in different ways every time I hear a special tune!
Analysis of his actions revealed that they were not “effective means of achieving any external goal”, for example, treats.
The researchers suggest that spontaneous dance moves occur in animals if they have multiple traits, inherent in the people. These include attentiveness to communicative movements, the ability to imitate them and form long-term social bonds.