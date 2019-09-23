Cockroaches, rodents and sewage: dozens of restaurants in California have closed due to unsanitary conditions
Seventeen restaurants and two wine shop, located in the valley of San Fernando, California, was closed due to gross violations of sanitation services, pose a threat to visitors ‘ health.
According to the records of the Department of public health County of Los Angeles, the service was suspended for a certain period of time due to cockroaches, contamination of food, rodents, sewage or the lack of hot water, writes the Daily News.
Catering facilities have remained closed until then, until the special inspection has not determined that the problems were resolved. The closure happened during a planned and initiated by the owner, inspections, investigations of complaints and re-inspections.
If the school is closed because of cockroaches, flies or rodents, due to problems with wastewater or due to the lack of water, it loses an additional 7 points, which indicate the results of the audit, in addition to the 4 points are deducted for serious violations that threaten the health of customers. From unsafe food, the object loses 3 more points.
Here’s the restaurants and markets that have been (or remain) closed. Grades and test scores were listed on the closing day.
Tacos Manzano
- Address: 11160 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 14 Aug
- Opening date: September 3,
- Category: B, 81 points
BJ’s Restaurant
- Address: 6424 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 20 Aug
- Opening date: August 29
- Category: B, 81 points
Take Ten Deli and Grill
- Address: 15228 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 21 Aug
- Opening date: September 3,
- Category: C, 77 points
Hana Grill
- Address: 15301 Ventura Blvd., P14, Sherman Oaks
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: closed still
- Category: B, 80 points
Roy’s Liquor
- Address: 12441 Burbank Blvd., Valley Village
- The reason for the closure: lack of hot water
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: September 5
- Category: A, 93 points
Grandma Kim’s Korean BBQ
- Address: 8384 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: September 5
- Category: C, 74 points
Restaurant La Tapachulteca
- Address: 9023 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: September 5
- Category: B, 80 points
McDonald’s
- Address: 2301 W. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster
- Reason for closure: sewage/sewer problems
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: September 3,
- Category: B, 86 points
Chennai Tiffins Vegetarian Cuisine
- Address: 21510 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: September 6
- Category: B, 80 points
Otto’s Import Store and Delicatessen
- Address: 2320 W. Clark Ave., Burbank
- The reason for the closure: the contamination of products, rodents
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: September 10,
- Category: C, 78 points
Pink Elephant Thai-Japanese Food
- Address: 22039 Sherman Way, Canoga Park
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 3 September
- Opening date: 8 September
- Category: B, 84 points
Mizlala
- Address: 4515 Sepulveda Blvd., Sherman Oaks
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 4 September
- Opening date: closed still
- Category: B, 86 points
Las Delicias Mexican Restaurant
- Address: 27125 Sierra Highway 102, Canyon Country
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 4 September
- Opening date: September 6
- Category: B, 81 points
Pho Saigon 1
- Address: 21701 Devonshire St., A, Chatsworth
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 5 September
- Opening date: 7 Sep
- Category: B, 85 points
P. F. Chang’s China Bistro
- Address: 15301 Ventura Blvd., P-22, Sherman Oaks
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 5 September
- Opening date: 8 September
- Category: B, 83 points
Roy’s
- Address: 6363 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 5 September
- Opening date: 8 September
- Category: B, 84 points
Laura’s Diner
- Address: 27125 Sierra Highway, 100, Canyon Country
- The reason for the closure: rodents
- Closing date: 6 September
- Opening date: closed still
- Category: B, 81 points
In and Go Liquor Mart & Deli
- Address: 7650 Woodman Ave., Panorama City
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 6 September
- Opening date: 8 September
- Category: B, 87 points
Robek”s Juice
- Address: 15301 Ventura Blvd., P-15, Sherman Oaks
- The reason for the closure: cockroaches
- Closing date: 6 September
- Opening date: 8 September
- Category: B, 84 points